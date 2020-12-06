Piper Sandler Comments on Masimo Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MASI. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.72.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

