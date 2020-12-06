Piper Sandler Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.12.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

