Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

VNO stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

