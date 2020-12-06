PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.18

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Bank of America started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,113,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

