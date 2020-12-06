Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

PCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Points International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Points International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Points International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Points International has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Points International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.