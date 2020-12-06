Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.33. Powell Industries has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWL. BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

