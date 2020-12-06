Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.17.

PBH opened at C$103.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$105.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$97.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$95.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,670.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,286,202.85.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.