Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 2889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 218.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

