Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 70.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,614.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $144.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

