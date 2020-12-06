Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 102.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 8.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

