Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,562,000. FMR LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in 10x Genomics by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 636,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 445,983 shares during the last quarter.

10x Genomics stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,727,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $968,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,488 shares of company stock worth $16,747,333 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

