Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Shares of ZS opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

