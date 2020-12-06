Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $42.97 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,836 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 10.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,017,000 after buying an additional 772,070 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 150,403 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after buying an additional 256,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.