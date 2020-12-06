Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Boosted by Analyst

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDRX. ValuEngine cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

MDRX opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $688,050. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.