Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07.

OVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.68 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 1,106,147 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,175,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.