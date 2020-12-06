Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $70.10 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.