Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Piper Sandler

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a report released on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. CL King downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,205,000 after buying an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,802,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PVH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,536,000 after buying an additional 514,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 595.1% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 456,898 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

