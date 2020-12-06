Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Decreased by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.68 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

