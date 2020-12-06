Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lifted by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

