Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Raised by Analyst

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFR. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

