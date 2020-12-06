Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reduced by Analyst

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,114,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 2,897,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after buying an additional 518,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after buying an additional 632,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

