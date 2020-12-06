Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

SPWH stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $566.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

