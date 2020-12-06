Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$4.82 on Friday. Champion Iron Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.60 million.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

