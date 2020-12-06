Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lightspeed POS Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

LSPD opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

