Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Cut by Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

