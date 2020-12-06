Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Issued By Wedbush

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.75 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

