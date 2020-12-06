Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.30 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

