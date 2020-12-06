Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

AIV stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 130.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 86.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 61.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

