Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSE MGY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

