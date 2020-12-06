Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Decreased by Cormark

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$35.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.