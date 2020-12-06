Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.37.

Shares of RY stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.