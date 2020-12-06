Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.93. Q&K International Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 3,940 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Q&K International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:QK)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

