Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.93. Q&K International Group shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 3,940 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

About Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.