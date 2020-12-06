Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $272.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $246.00 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $272.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.92.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $522,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

