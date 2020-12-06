Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.20

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.20 and last traded at $71.16, with a volume of 15813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 270.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,523 shares in the last quarter.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

