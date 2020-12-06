Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

