Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 141,884 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,999 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $45,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Range Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

