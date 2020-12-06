Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $5.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.45.

CHPRF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

