Raymond James Increases QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $44.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

QCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get QCR alerts:

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $589.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.