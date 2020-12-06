Raymond James Raises Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$5.00

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) alerts:

TSE CIA opened at C$4.82 on Thursday. Champion Iron Limited has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.