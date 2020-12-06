Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

OR stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

