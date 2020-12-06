RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBB shares. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB opened at $15.54 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $306.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

