Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

