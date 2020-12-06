Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Covetrus, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CVET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.56) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,391.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,499 shares of company stock worth $772,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

