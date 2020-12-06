Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.56). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of OVID opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

