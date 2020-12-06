Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

Shares of MKTX opened at $539.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $543.07 and a 200 day moving average of $507.84. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in MarketAxess by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $29,188,386. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

