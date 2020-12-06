Reviewing Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) and The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER)

Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) and The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elamex SA de CV and The Alkaline Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elamex SA de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A The Alkaline Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Alkaline Water has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%. Given The Alkaline Water’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Alkaline Water is more favorable than Elamex SA de CV.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and The Alkaline Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.70 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.21

Elamex SA de CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Alkaline Water.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of Elamex SA de CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Elamex SA de CV has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and The Alkaline Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71%

Summary

The Alkaline Water beats Elamex SA de CV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elamex SA de CV

Elamex SA de CV engages in candy manufacturing, and nut processing and packaging in the United States and Mexico. It produces sugar candies, such as starlight mints, orange slices, spice drops, jelly beans, and gummies. The company also processes packaged nuts, including pecans, walnuts, and almonds; and bulk foodservice items, such as sunflower seeds and trail mixes. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for food products; and warehousing and logistics services. Further, the company engages in real estate holdings in Mexico. It sells sugar candies through grocery, drug, mass merchant, food service, and convenience channels; and markets and distributes packaged nuts to foodservice and retail markets. The company serves restaurants, healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, and colleges. Elamex SA de CV was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas. It has operations in Mexico and the United States. The company has a distribution center in El Paso, Texas.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

