Reviewing Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Kemper has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kemper pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kemper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kemper and Cincinnati Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 2 1 3.33 Cincinnati Financial 2 2 1 0 1.80

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.03%. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus price target of $72.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.21%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 8.58% 10.59% 3.22% Cincinnati Financial N/A 5.14% 1.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kemper and Cincinnati Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.04 billion 1.00 $531.10 million $6.27 12.33 Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 1.68 $2.00 billion $4.20 19.75

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kemper beats Cincinnati Financial on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

