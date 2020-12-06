Reviewing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Natcore Technology and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ReneSola 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReneSola has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.62%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A ReneSola -7.07% 9.44% 4.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natcore Technology and ReneSola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A ReneSola $119.12 million 1.87 -$8.83 million $0.35 16.71

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReneSola.

Summary

ReneSola beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2019, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 232 MW. ReneSola Ltd. has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

