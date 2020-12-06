Reviewing The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) & Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST)

Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covista Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.81 $106.00 million $1.53 27.05

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Covista Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Covista Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.37%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Covista Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Covista Communications has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Covista Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.34% 1.21% 0.59%

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Covista Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covista Communications Company Profile

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

